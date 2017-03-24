Unclaimed Veterans’ Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

March 24, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Fort Logan National Cemetery, Honors Burial Project, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– The remains of 22 military veterans were laid to rest in Denver Friday, decades after their deaths.

The cremated remains of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and peacetime veterans sat for years in temporary urns at an Aurora mausoleum.veterans remains 5pkg frame 310 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

A group of living veterans decided to make Fort Logan National Cemetery their final resting place. A final salute and roll call on Friday honored the unclaimed remains of the forgotten heroes.

“It breaks our hearts, collectively,” said Jim Topkoff, chair of the Honors Burial Project.veterans remains 5pkg frame 1420 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

The project was put together by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071.

The 12 Army soldiers, six Navy sailors, and four Air Force airmen who sat unclaimed for so many years finally received the military burial they deserved, Topkoff said.veterans remains 5pkg frame 430 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

“Those who are being honored today went to their final reward many years ago. But this, to us, is something that they deserved, and we’re honored to be a part of it,” Topkoff said.

Members of the Colorado Woodworker’s Guild built and donated handmade funeral urns for the veterans’ remains.veterans remains 5pkg frame 820 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

“This fit right in with our mission, and so many of our members are veterans, so they immediately identified with this (project) and got right to work,” said Jim McNamee, guild president.veterans remains 5pkg frame 2020 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

Among more than 100 people paying their respects was Jack Pansini, a World War II veteran.veterans remains 5pkg frame 156 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

“It’s good for me to be here and honor what they have done,” Pansini told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Friday’s ceremony was the second Interment by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071.veterans remains 5pkg frame 0 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

Honors Burial Project members anticipated honoring and interring hundreds more veterans in the next few years.veterans remains 5pkg frame 1240 Unclaimed Veterans Remains Honored With Final Salute, Roll Call

Melissa Garcia

