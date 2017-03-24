Latest Forecast: Storm Rapidly Departs, Unsettled Weather Returns Sunday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After setting a record high of 77° in Denver on Thursday, a strong spring storm barreled down on Colorado Thursday night and Friday morning bringing snow to most areas above 6,000 feet and mainly rain to areas below 6,000 feet.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories that remained in effect early in the morning on Friday are expected to be cancelled before noon. Rain and snow could continue on the Eastern Plains east of Limon into the early afternoon before dry weather prevails statewide by Friday night.

A ridge of high pressure will take control of Colorado’s weather for Saturday keeping everyone mainly dry from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. In the metro area it will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower and middle 60s. A chance for rain and snow will return to the mountains late in the day on Saturday and snow is likely in the high country Saturday night into Sunday. Most of the ski areas will see 3-6 inches of snow during the second half of the weekend.

Sunday will be cooler with a chance of rain returning to the metro area on Sunday. We have a 40% chance for rain showers around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Next week will remain unsettled with several chances for rain and snow across Colorado. Temperatures will stay near normal with highs mainly in the 50s along the Front Range. The final week of March will without a doubt be the coolest week of the month.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.