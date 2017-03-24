Everything Status Quo For April The Giraffe

March 24, 2017 12:13 PM

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April the giraffe continues to carry a baby giraffe in her heavy belly Friday.

Other than “kicks and movements” observed by handlers on her left side, there are no signs April intends to give birth in the immediate future. As she has for weeks now, she walks her cozy enclosure at the Animal Adventure Park and chats with ‘boyfriend’ Oliver, who commiserates and tries to be neighborly in a supporting role.

When the big moment arrives, CBS Denver will re-start a new feed with an alert heading. Meantime, stay tuned, giraffe fans!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia