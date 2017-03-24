Diverging Diamond Pitched As Solution For I-70 & Kipling

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A diverging diamond interchange plan is being floated by state transportation leaders as a solution to traffic issues at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Kipling Parkway.
The interchange in Wheat Ridge has become congested to the point that it’s hard for drivers to get on and off the interstate without big delays and safety risks.
At a public meeting on Thursday night, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said after studying the intersection they prefer the diverging diamond design.
A diverging diamond interchange was recently installed at the intersection of Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard in Boulder County and has been a success so far. Unlike that one, the plan for I-70 and Kipling would not have the diamond raised over the highway.
CDOT spokeswoman Stacia Sellers admitted the design looks complicated from an aerial viewpoint, but she says research proves it’s safer for drivers to navigate.
“This is a way that we can try to reduce that congestion while also improving safety,” said Sellers.
So far a funding plan for the proposal isn’t in place yet. CDOT is looking for more input from the public on the plan.