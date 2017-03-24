EYE ON THE STORM: Blizzard, whiteout conditions ... I-25 closed from CoSprings to Castle Rock, I-70 eastbound closed at Airpark Road (Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Traffic | Winter Ready)

Avalanche To Play 2 Regular-Season Games In Sweden

March 24, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Avalanche, Gabriel Landeskog

NEW YORK (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Sweden next season.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Friday announced their new Global Series games Nov. 10 and 11 in Stockholm.

The Avalanche and Senators will play the NHL’s first regular-season games in Europe since 2011. It’s the NHL’s sixth trip to Europe and the seventh and eighth games played in Sweden.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche looks on during the game against Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on October 17, 2016. (credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Colorado’s captain is 24-year-old Swedish forward Gabriel Landeskog. Ottawa’s captain is 26-year-old Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson, winner of the 2012 and 2015 Norris Trophy.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says with more Swedish players than ever, it’s a good chance to showcase the game there. Eighty-four Swedes have played in the NHL this season, roughly 9 percent of the league.

