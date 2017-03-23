SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning: Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Winter Ready Section

Questions Arise Over Authenticity Of Doc Holliday’s Gun

March 23, 2017 8:03 PM
Filed Under: Doc Holliday, Frontier Historical Museum, Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Historical Society

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The authenticity of a piece of American Old West history is in question after it was purchased and brought back to Colorado.

A pistol purportedly belonging to famous gunslinger Doc Holliday was purchased for $84,000 by the Glenwood Springs Historial Society. It was placed on display at the Frontier Historical Museum in Glenwood Springs.

According to the Post Independent, the society’s board has concerns about it’s authenticity.

carla jean whitley Questions Arise Over Authenticity Of Doc Hollidays Gun

(credit: Carla Jean Whitley/Post Independent)

The derringer pistol was believed to have been taken from a room in a hotel in Glenwood Springs where Holliday died in 1887. It was a gift from his wife and has engraving on the handle.

chelsea self Questions Arise Over Authenticity Of Doc Hollidays Gun

(credit: Chelsea Self/Post Independent)

The gun has changed hands many times since Holliday’s death.

A Utah gun dealer said he purchased it in 1968 but the society says new research puts that story into question.

glenwood springs chamber resort association Questions Arise Over Authenticity Of Doc Hollidays Gun

Doc Holliday (credit: Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association)

LINK: Glenwood Springs Historical Society

