SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning: Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Winter Ready Section

Police: Miami Taxi Cab Driver Robbed, Beat Tourist From Denver

March 23, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Will, Miami, Yellow Taxi Cab

MIAMI (AP) — A taxi driver is suspected of robbing a Colorado tourist of $800 following a night at a Miami nightclub.

Miami-Dade police say the incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when 29-year-old Anthony Will of Denver, Colorado, hailed a Yellow Taxi Cab outside the club near downtown Miami.

Will told investigators he asked the driver to take him to the apartment he was staying at near Zoo Miami, south of the city.

The incident report says Will told the driver to drop him near the apartment complex. He told investigators that as he was getting the $70 fare together, the driver got angry, jumped out of the cab and attacked him. He says the driver beat him up and took $800 from him.

A search is on for the driver.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia