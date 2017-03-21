Woman’s ‘Marijuanaville’ Brand Wasting Away, It’s Jimmy Buffett’s Fault

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora woman’s plan for a “Marijuanaville” brand is wasting away — and there is someone to blame.
It’s Jimmy Buffett’s fault.
Rachel Bevis was trying to trademark the name “Marijuanaville.” She wanted to exclusively put the brand on sweatshirts and other apparel.
Buffett argued the name would be too easily confused with his 1977 hit “Margaritaville.” The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board agreed and denied her the trademark.