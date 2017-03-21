Body Of Crew Member Found, CSU Student Remains Missing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The body of a yacht crew member, who attempted to rescue a Colorado State University student in the Gulf of Mexico last week, has been recovered.

The body of Andrew Dillman was located by a boater found floating about three miles west of Egmont Key on Monday.

The search for Dillman and business student Jie Luo, an international student from China, was called off Thursday.

Luo went missing in the Gulf March 14 after he jumped into choppy waters. Luo was said to have been swimming aside a party boat, one which he took while celebrating spring break with classmates near Tampa, Fla.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to search for the pair. Crews used both helicopters and boats to search for Dillman and Luo.

Neither man was wearing a flotation device. Luo’s body remains missing.