COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Colorado Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Accused Of Leaving Pipe Bombs In Denver Hotel Indicted

March 20, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Adam Hayat, Los Angeles International Airport, Pipe Bombs

DENVER (AP) – A man accused of leaving pipe bombs in the safe in his downtown Denver hotel room and writing the word “explosives” on the closet mirror has been charged with one count of possession of a destructive device.

Prosecutors announced Monday that 35-year-old Adam Hayat was indicted late last week by a federal grand jury. He was advised of the charge during an afternoon court appearance in Denver, his first since being returned to Colorado.

pipe bomb arrest 12vo frame 337 Man Accused Of Leaving Pipe Bombs In Denver Hotel Indicted

(credit: CBS)

Hayat was arrested at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 16, a day after the explosives were found in Denver.

His lawyer declined to comment on the charge.

During the hearing, Hayat squinted and looked at the gallery, which included reporters. As he left, he asked them if they were law students, saying he was “just curious.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia