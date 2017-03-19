Wildfire Doused Before Reaching Home In Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters knocked down a wildfire that had threatened a home in Pitkin County Sunday afternoon.
The half-acre fire broke out at 1870 Lower River Road just after noon.
“Fire personnel from Aspen, Basalt and Snowmass Village responded to the scene and began knocking down the blaze; which at the time was being pushed by strong winds towards an adjacent home, east of the fire’s location,” Deputy Jesse Steindler with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Firefighters were still mopping up hot spots along the river Sunday evening.
“No buildings or homes were destroyed, however a number of very large cottonwood trees that were on fire were felled with the use of a trackhoe.”
Authorities believe the fire was caused by a “caretaker for one of the neighboring homes” who had started a small debris pile on fire.
“A little later the winds picked up and spread the fire beyond his ability to control it. The public is urged to use extreme caution when doing any burning outdoors this time of year.”
