Young Boys Accused Of Beating A Beloved Pink Flamingo To Death

March 18, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Czech Republic, Jihlava Zo, Pink Flamingo

CZECH REPUBLIC (CBS4) – Zoo officials at the Jihlava Zoo in the Czech Republic say a group of boys beat a beloved pink flamingo to death after sneaking into the enclosure.

The 16-year-old bird was allegedly stoned and beaten to death by three boys, ages 6, 8 and 10, after the boys scaled a fence to get into the exhibit.

Other flamingos were also injured after the officials say the boys threw large rocks at the flock.

A technician who worked near the exhibit heard an “unusual sound” and saw the boys as they ran from the area, The Washington Post reported.

The boys were eventually caught after a zoo employee called the police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia