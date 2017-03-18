Young Boys Accused Of Beating A Beloved Pink Flamingo To Death

CZECH REPUBLIC (CBS4) – Zoo officials at the Jihlava Zoo in the Czech Republic say a group of boys beat a beloved pink flamingo to death after sneaking into the enclosure.
The 16-year-old bird was allegedly stoned and beaten to death by three boys, ages 6, 8 and 10, after the boys scaled a fence to get into the exhibit.
Other flamingos were also injured after the officials say the boys threw large rocks at the flock.
A technician who worked near the exhibit heard an “unusual sound” and saw the boys as they ran from the area, The Washington Post reported.
The boys were eventually caught after a zoo employee called the police.