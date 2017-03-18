Music Legend Chuck Berry Passes Away At Age 90

March 18, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., Chuck Berry, Missouri, St. Charles County, St. Charles County Police Department

CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (CBS4/AP) – Rock and Roll music legend Chuck Berry has passed away at the age of 90, according to police in St. Charles County, Missouri.

gettyimages 484905971 Music Legend Chuck Berry Passes Away At Age 90

Chuck Berry performs on stage in Crocus City Hall on April 14, 2014 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dmitri Lekai/Kommersant via Getty Images)

St. Charles County police reported on Facebook they found Berry unresponsive at his residence late Saturday night.

“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry, the Facebook post stated.

Berry hit the Top 10 in 1955 with “Maybellene” and went on to influence generations of musicians. Among his other hits were “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

