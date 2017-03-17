Rockies Working On New Coors Field Lease Deal

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies are trying to figure out a new Coors Field lease deal before the current one expires.
The current agreement with the Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District ends at the end of this month.
The new deal could reportedly lead to development on a parking lot south of Coors Field.
The Rockies released a statement saying the team is working diligently on a new lease agreement, ensuring the team continues to play at Coors Field well into the future.