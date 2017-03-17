Huge Crowds Celebrate St. Pat’s At Keggs & Eggs

March 17, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: American Authors, Blake Street Tavern, Keggs and Eggs, St. Patrick's Day

DENVER (CBS4)– Huge crowds gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the annual Keggs and Eggs party in LoDo on Friday.

The party was hopping at dawn at the Blake Street Tavern.

st patricks day 5 Huge Crowds Celebrate St. Pats At Keggs & Eggs

Blake Street Tavern on March 17, 2017 in Denver (credit: CBS)

Photo Gallery: Partying In Denver On St. Pat’s

The band American Authors was among the groups performing.

This is the 12th year for the event.

gettyimages 654549834 Huge Crowds Celebrate St. Pats At Keggs & Eggs

Elizabeth Cruz drinks a green beer during the 12th annual Keggs and Eggs event at Blake Street Tavern on March 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The event, hosted by radio station Channel 93.3, is considered to be the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in Colorado. (credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia