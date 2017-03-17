Huge Crowds Celebrate St. Pat’s At Keggs & Eggs

DENVER (CBS4)– Huge crowds gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the annual Keggs and Eggs party in LoDo on Friday.
The party was hopping at dawn at the Blake Street Tavern.
Blake Street Tavern on March 17, 2017 in Denver (credit: CBS)
The band American Authors was among the groups performing.
This is the 12th year for the event.
Elizabeth Cruz drinks a green beer during the 12th annual Keggs and Eggs event at Blake Street Tavern on March 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The event, hosted by radio station Channel 93.3, is considered to be the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in Colorado. (credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)