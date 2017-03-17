Child Falls To Death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A boy under the age of 10 is the subject of a death investigation in Colorado Springs after he apparently fell to his death.
The child did not survive the incident above Gold Camp Reservoir near Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon.
It is unclear what happened leading up to the boy’s fall or how far he fell. A high rescue team was called to assist in the rescue involving the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The child was with family members when the incident happened.