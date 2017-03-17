Bomb Detection Dog Shot, Killed By Airport Police

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (CBS4) – Police at an airport in New Zealand have shot and killed a trainee bomb detector puppy that had gotten loose.
The ten-month old bearded collie named Grizz was in the middle of training. Handlers spent hours trying to coax him away from a busy runway.
A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said it was too dark the area too large to quickly find and contain the puppy.
“We tried everything, food, toys, other dogs, but nothing would work. In these difficult circumstances, the Airport’s Emergency Operations Center team decided to have the dog destroyed,” the spokesman said in a statement to CNN.
There will be a review into the incident, according to that spokesman.