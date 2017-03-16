BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Teen Arrested After Taking Gun Into Class

March 16, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Bear Creek High School, Jefferson County, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A teenager was arrested after police say he brought a gun into class.

The 16-year-old allegedly took the gun into a classroom at Bear Creek High School in Lakewood about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

A student at the school reported an anonymous tip that another student may have a weapon.

The school resource officer called police and officers arrested the teen in the class.

Police say the teen had the weapon in his pocket.

He was arrested for juvenile possession of a handgun and being in possession of a weapon on school grounds.

