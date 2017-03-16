BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Sen. Gardner Says We Need A Westerner On The Supreme Court

March 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: 10th Circuit Court, Cory Gardner, Donald Trump, Michael Bennet, Neil Gorsuch, U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Colorado Senator Cory Gardner says we need a westerner on the United States Supreme Court.

He’s backing President Donald Trump’s pick – Coloradan Neil Gorsuch.

Gardner met Wednesday with representatives from the American Indian tribes at the White House, talking about Gorsuch.

“We need somebody with more experience in the western land issues, water issues, tribal sovereignty issues,” Gardner said. “The 10th Circuit Court represents 20 percent of the land mass of the United States, including several of the tribal members we met with.

gettyimages 633311566 Sen. Gardner Says We Need A Westerner On The Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) meets with Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate hearings for Gorsuch’s confirmation start next week.

We do no know if he’ll also be backed by Colorado Senator Michael Bennet.

