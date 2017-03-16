Man Wanted In Romantix Store Robbery

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man who robbed an adult entertainment store.
The man robbed the Romantix Store located at 633 E. Colfax Ave. just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 24.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot-5, balding with facial hair and tattoos on the tops of both hands.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.