Man Arrested For Trafficking Woman, Teen Girl

March 16, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Durrell Bumphus, Human Trafficking, John Feyen, Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Durrell Bumphus was arrested by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for human trafficking.

The arrest was a result of a two-year investigation.

In Jan. 2015, deputies contacted two women at a hotel on East Mulberry Street, one of whom was 16-years-old, after receiving information that both were being trafficked by Bumphus.

Bumphus faces six different felony charges, including human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude and pimping of a child.

In a statement, Larimer County Investigations Lieutenant John Feyen said, “Human trafficking cases are complex investigations. Unlike other crimes such as robbery and assault, they often go unrecognized because they have the appearance of consenting relationships rather than the oppressive relationships they truly are.”

Bumphus is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

