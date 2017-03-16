Getaway Driver In Violent Home Invasion Sentenced

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The third of four defendants was sentenced Thursday for her role in a brutal and violent attack of a home owned by two middle school teachers in Golden.

Julia Johnson was sentenced to six years probation and 600 hours of community service for accessory to burglary. Prosecutors say she was the getaway driver on the night of the attack in May 2016.

Johnson, 19, pleaded guilty to accessory to burglary on Jan. 3 and was sentenced on Thursday.

Caleb William was sentenced to 42 years in prison earlier this month after he previously pleaded guilty in the attack.

Last month, the first defendant in the case, Cody Jones, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to assault, burglary and aggravated robbery.

It was May 16, 2016 when three men knocked on the Swift’s door then barged in. The defendants in this case said they were expecting to steal from a drug dealer’s home and get away with thousands of dollars and drugs.

All four pleaded guilty in the case. Jones, 20, and Williams, 21, each pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence on Dec. 19, 2016.

Tyler Gorringe, 18, pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2016 to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence. Gorringe was 17 years old at the time of the attack but was charged as an adult.

