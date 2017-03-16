Colorado Voters Rank In Top 5 For Election Turnout

March 16, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: 2016 Campaign, Voter Turnout, Wayne Williams

DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Colorado turned out in high numbers for last year’s presidential election.

The 2016 presidential election was the third consecutive of its kind in which Colorado ranked in the top five states for voter turnout.

Colorado had the fourth highest turnout with 72.1 percent. The national average is 60.2 percent.

gettyimages 621782912 master Colorado Voters Rank In Top 5 For Election Turnout

Election judge Ed Wingfield of Denver, Colorado accepts ballots outside the Denver Elections Division offices on November 8, 2016. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

“We have to continue to make it easy for people to vote, which we do in Colorado, but we also have to give people something to vote on and so Coloradans really respond to the opportunities to vote on ballot questions,” said Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Minnesota is the state with the most voter turnout with 74.8 percent followed by Maine, New Hampshire and Colorado.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia