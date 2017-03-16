Colorado Voters Rank In Top 5 For Election Turnout

DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Colorado turned out in high numbers for last year’s presidential election.
The 2016 presidential election was the third consecutive of its kind in which Colorado ranked in the top five states for voter turnout.
Colorado had the fourth highest turnout with 72.1 percent. The national average is 60.2 percent.
“We have to continue to make it easy for people to vote, which we do in Colorado, but we also have to give people something to vote on and so Coloradans really respond to the opportunities to vote on ballot questions,” said Secretary of State Wayne Williams.
Minnesota is the state with the most voter turnout with 74.8 percent followed by Maine, New Hampshire and Colorado.