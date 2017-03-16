CDOT Unveils 9-Foot-Tall Grenade Exhibit

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation unveiled a 9-foot-tall grenade exhibit on the Auraria Campus.
The mock grenade represents the dangers that unbuckled passengers pose in a crash.
CDOT hopes the grenade sparks controversy about safety, and lets drivers know to “beware of the beltless.”
“You become a high speed projectile,” CDOT’s Sam Cole said. “It’s just that dangerous.”
Seat belt use in Colorado is about 84 percent, which is below the national average of 90.1 percent, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.