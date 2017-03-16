BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

CDOT Unveils 9-Foot-Tall Grenade Exhibit

March 16, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Beware of the Beltless, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Sam Cole

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation unveiled a 9-foot-tall grenade exhibit on the Auraria Campus.

(credit: CBS)

The mock grenade represents the dangers that unbuckled passengers pose in a crash.

CDOT hopes the grenade sparks controversy about safety, and lets drivers know to “beware of the beltless.”

(credit: CBS)

“You become a high speed projectile,” CDOT’s Sam Cole said. “It’s just that dangerous.”

Sam Cole (credit: CBS)

Seat belt use in Colorado is about 84 percent, which is below the national average of 90.1 percent, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

(credit: CBS)

