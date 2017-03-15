BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Pot Grow Store Robberies

March 15, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Rocky Pedersen

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man has been charged with 35 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, in a string of armed robberies of marijuana grow businesses.

Rocky Pedersen has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, nine counts of menacing, one count of theft and 10 counts of violence which is a sentencing enhancer.

Pedersen, 31, was advised of the charges in Adams County Court on Wednesday morning and remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 6.

The charges are connected to incidents at marijuana grow supply stores and a liquor store from Oct. 26, 2016 to Feb. 28.

  • October 26, 2016 aggravated robbery at Grow Depot, 970 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
  • November 6, 2016 aggravated robbery at Way to Grow hydroponic supply store at 301 E. 57th Ave., Adams County
  • December 10, 2016 aggravated robbery at Grow hydroponic supply store, 6395 Gunpark Drive, Boulder
  • January 11, 2017 aggravated robbery at Won’s Liquor store, 2021 E. 160th Ave., Adams County
  • January 26, 2017 attempted aggravated robbery at Way to Grow hydroponic supply store, 301 E. 57th Ave., Adams County
  • February 6, 2017 aggravated robbery at Grofax 5 Hydroponic Supply Center,
    8868 Federal Blvd., Federal Heights
  • February 28, 2017 shots fired at Grow Depot 970 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn
