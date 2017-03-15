BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Firefighters Rush To Put Out Burning Home

March 15, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters from four different agencies rushed to a burning home in Elbert County on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started in the home located in the Sun Country Meadows subdivision in Elbert County at noon.

When crews arrived they found the fire had already spread to the attic.

Fire crews’ efforts were hampered by strong winds in the area.

What started the fire is being investigated.

Everyone inside the home, at least four people and pets, were able to get out unharmed.

Firefighters from Rattlesnake, Elizabeth, Kiowa and Franktown were assisting in the firefight.

