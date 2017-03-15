BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

CSU Student Missing In Gulf Of Mexico

March 15, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Missing CSU Student, St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, FL (CBS4) – A Colorado State University student is missing on a spring break trip to Florida.

Fifteen students rented a 71-foot charter boat for a trip from the St. Petersburg area.

csu student missing vo transfer frame 136 CSU Student Missing In Gulf Of Mexico

(credit: CBS)

Five of the male students jumped into the water to swim in the Gulf of Mexico when the boat was anchored.

Only four made it back.

The first mate of the boat jumped in to help the student, and is now also missing.

Deputies believe the men were caught in the fast moving current and were not wearing life vests.

csu student missing vo transfer frame 367 CSU Student Missing In Gulf Of Mexico

(credit: CBS)

 

