CSU Student Missing In Gulf Of Mexico

ST. PETE BEACH, FL (CBS4) – A Colorado State University student is missing on a spring break trip to Florida.
Fifteen students rented a 71-foot charter boat for a trip from the St. Petersburg area.
Five of the male students jumped into the water to swim in the Gulf of Mexico when the boat was anchored.
Only four made it back.
The first mate of the boat jumped in to help the student, and is now also missing.
Deputies believe the men were caught in the fast moving current and were not wearing life vests.