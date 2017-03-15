BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Colorado Heads Into Budget Season With Big Health Questions

March 15, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Health Care, Medicaid, Obamacare, Trumpcare

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials are scrambling to figure out what may happen to the $5 billion or so the state gets from the federal government each year to cover Medicaid.

A proposed health care overhaul moving through Congress would have dramatic effects in Colorado. Colorado has some 1.3 million people on Medicaid.

Politicians from both the left and the right say the prospect of evaporating federal Medicaid support demands immediate action. But they have vastly different ideas about what to do.

Democrats say the Obamacare replacement must be stopped or changed to ensure that people don’t lose coverage. Republicans say Colorado needs to start trimming Medicaid costs now and consider dismantling its health insurance exchange.

As Colorado lawmakers start considering next year’s budget in coming weeks, health care uncertainty may dominate debate.

By KRISTEN WYATT, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia