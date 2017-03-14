Smash & Grab Suspect Caught On Camera At Safeway

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators want to find a man accused of breaking into a gas station kiosk at a Safeway in Broomfield.
The suspect was caught on camera breaking the glass and then stealing phone chargers, earbuds and cigarettes.
The suspect was wearing a baseball hat with the NAPA auto parts store logo. He drove off in what appears to be a 2,000 Lexus sedan with a sunroof.
Additional Information From The Broomfield Police Department
Please contact Detective Jennifer King-Sullivan at (303) 438-6461 if you have any information.