Sefo Liufau Prepares For NFL Draft

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau visited with CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial.
Liufau leaves Colorado after a record-setting career in which he accounted for 98 school records and now is preparing for the NFL Draft.
Liufau was in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine in early March and then a few days later participated in Colorado’s Pro Day in front of NFL scouts in Boulder.
“Unreal,” Liufau said when asked about his combine experience. “To be there for a week and to just be able to compete with some of the best in the country, it was a great feeling.”
Colorado won just 10 games in Liufau’s first three seasons, but in 2016 the Buffs finished with a 10-4 record, including winning the Pac-12 south division and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.
“There was a lot of growing pains throughout the years,” Liufau said of his college career. “Just to be able to finish on top is a great feeling. It’s a great way to end.”
Liufau projects to be a late round pick or an undrafted free agent. The NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 27.
Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.