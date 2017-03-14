Chevron Cleaning Up Pipeline Oil Spill In NW Colorado

RANGELY, Colo. (AP) — Chevron Corp. says its crews are cleaning up about 4,800 gallons of oil that spilled from a failed pipeline into an intermittent stream on public land in northwestern Colorado.
State officials said Tuesday that the oil travelled about 2 miles downstream along an unnamed tributary of Stinking Water Creek in Rio Blanco County.
Officials say two ducks covered in oil were found at the spill site. There were conflicting reports on whether the animals survived.
The pipeline break was discovered March 5 by a Chevron consultant.
It was earlier reported to involve 50,000 gallons of oil. Chevron spokeswoman Erika Conner says that figure was erroneous and included water from melting snow.
Colorado Department of Natural Resources spokesman Todd Hartman says the failed section of pipeline is being analyzed to determine a cause.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)