Search Underway For Missing Veteran With Traumatic Brain Injury

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is underway for a missing disabled veteran who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.
Police in Broomfield are asking for the community’s help in searching for Cory Hixson who suffers from a traumatic brain injury.
Hixson, 33, is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has a shaved head, one hazel eye and one prosthetic eye, which he is currently not wearing.
Hixson suffers from memory loss and has difficulty navigating. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a dark blue Denver Broncos ball cap in the area of West Midway Boulevard and Via Varra Drive in Broomfield about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hixson does not drive but is very physically fit and is able to walk and/or run long distances.
Anyone who sees Hixson is asked to call Broomfield Police at 303-438-6400 reference report #17-17646.