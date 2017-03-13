COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Search Underway For Missing Veteran With Traumatic Brain Injury

March 13, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Broomfield, Cory Hixson

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– The search is underway for a missing disabled veteran who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.

Police in Broomfield are asking for the community’s help in searching for Cory Hixson who suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

Hixson, 33, is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has a shaved head, one hazel eye and one prosthetic eye, which he is currently not wearing.

cory hixson pic Search Underway For Missing Veteran With Traumatic Brain Injury

Cory Hixson (credit: Broomfield Police)

Hixson suffers from memory loss and has difficulty navigating. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a dark blue Denver Broncos ball cap in the area of West Midway Boulevard and Via Varra Drive in Broomfield about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hixson does not drive but is very physically fit and is able to walk and/or run long distances.

Anyone who sees Hixson is asked to call Broomfield Police at 303-438-6400 reference report #17-17646.

