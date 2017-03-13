Police Arrest Juvenile Suspected Of Groping Women On Light Rail Trains

DENVER (CBS4) – A young man accused of groping passengers on light rail trains in the Denver area is now in custody.
The suspect is a juvenile, so police aren’t releasing his name.
Police first issued a surveillance picture of the suspect last week. CBS4 isn’t showing the picture because the suspect was found to be a juvenile.
Four women told CBS4 they were grabbed from behind on Regional Transportation District trains.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who believes they may have more information is asked to call the Denver Police Department.