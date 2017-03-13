COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police Arrest Juvenile Suspected Of Groping Women On Light Rail Trains

March 13, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Light Rail Groper, Regional Transportation District, RTD

DENVER (CBS4) – A young man accused of groping passengers on light rail trains in the Denver area is now in custody.

The suspect is a juvenile, so police aren’t releasing his name.

Police first issued a surveillance picture of the suspect last week. CBS4 isn’t showing the picture because the suspect was found to be a juvenile.

Four women told CBS4 they were grabbed from behind on Regional Transportation District trains.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have more information is asked to call the Denver Police Department.

