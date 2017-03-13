BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Airlines Issuing Travel Waivers Ahead Of East Coast Blizzard

March 13, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

DENVER (CBS4)– Some airlines are offering travel waivers ahead of a powerful Nor’easter that’s expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the Northeast.

Passengers leaving Denver International Airport for some destinations on the East Coast are urged to double check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard watch through Tuesday evening for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut. Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued for the remainder of the Northeast.

Meteorologists say the storm could dump 12 to 18 inches of snow on New York City with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines have issued travel waivers for people traveling to several East Coast destinations including Chicago, Allentown, Penn., Baltimore, MD, Boston, Cleveland, Hartford, CT, JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, NJ, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and others.

