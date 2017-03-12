MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

No Injuries Following Small Plane’s ‘Belly Landing’

March 12, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Belly-Landing, Centennial Airport, National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB

ARAPAHOE COUNTY (CBS4) – A small plane made a successful emergency landing at Centennial Airport late Sunday morning.

According to the airport’s Twitter feed, the single-engine Cessna Cardinal’s landing gear failed to lower. The pilot, the only person on board, was uninjured.

Aircraft accident scenes are typically secured and kept unaltered until National Transportation Safety Board investigators have finished a physical evaluation. But according to airport officials, the NTSB aleady released the plane shortly after noon. The runway is now back open.

