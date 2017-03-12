MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds Ramp Up Fire Threat

March 12, 2017 7:12 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map a southwestern high pressure ridge, A Wyoming weather disturbance and a drooping jet stream will all add up to the return of gusty winds across the state. Wind gusts in the mountains may reach 60 to 70 mph in the afternoon with 40 to 50 mph gusts over the eastern plains including Denver.

As a result, the fire danger will return to the eastern half of the state. There is a Red Flag Warning from the Front Range Foothills through the Denver metro area down into southern Colorado for Sunday afternoon.

alerts fire nutu Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds Ramp Up Fire Threat

 

Winds should die down as we head into Monday with more mild weather expected in the week ahead. Wednesday into Thursday strong, gusty winds will return and most likely lift up the fire danger threat once again.

5day Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds Ramp Up Fire Threat

snowpack Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds Ramp Up Fire Threat

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia