Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds Ramp Up Fire Threat

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map a southwestern high pressure ridge, A Wyoming weather disturbance and a drooping jet stream will all add up to the return of gusty winds across the state. Wind gusts in the mountains may reach 60 to 70 mph in the afternoon with 40 to 50 mph gusts over the eastern plains including Denver.
As a result, the fire danger will return to the eastern half of the state. There is a Red Flag Warning from the Front Range Foothills through the Denver metro area down into southern Colorado for Sunday afternoon.
Winds should die down as we head into Monday with more mild weather expected in the week ahead. Wednesday into Thursday strong, gusty winds will return and most likely lift up the fire danger threat once again.
