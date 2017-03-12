BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Doc Holliday’s Gun Returns To Colorado

March 12, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Doc Holliday, Frontier Historical Museum, Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Historical Society

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A piece of American Old West history is back in Colorado.

A pistol belonging to famous gunslinger Doc Holliday is now at the Frontier Historical Museum in Glenwood Springs, according to the Post Independent.

carla jean whitley Doc Hollidays Gun Returns To Colorado

(credit: Carla Jean Whitley/Post Independent)

The derringer pistol is believed to have been taken from a room in a hotel in Glenwood Springs where Holliday died in 1887. It was a gift from his wife and has engraving on the handle.

chelsea self Doc Hollidays Gun Returns To Colorado

(credit: Chelsea Self/Post Independent)

The gun has changed hands many times since Holliday’s death.

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society purchased the gun from a man in Canada for $84,000.

glenwood springs chamber resort association Doc Hollidays Gun Returns To Colorado

Doc Holliday (credit: Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association)

LINK: Glenwood Springs Historical Society

