Doc Holliday’s Gun Returns To Colorado

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A piece of American Old West history is back in Colorado.
A pistol belonging to famous gunslinger Doc Holliday is now at the Frontier Historical Museum in Glenwood Springs, according to the Post Independent.
The derringer pistol is believed to have been taken from a room in a hotel in Glenwood Springs where Holliday died in 1887. It was a gift from his wife and has engraving on the handle.
The gun has changed hands many times since Holliday’s death.
The Glenwood Springs Historical Society purchased the gun from a man in Canada for $84,000.