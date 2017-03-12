MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

April’s Unborn Baby Giraffe Showing “Significant Movement”

March 12, 2017 12:55 PM

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April the giraffe continues to carry her baby.
Sunday morning, the Animal Adventure Park witnessed “significant baby/belly movement” during two different checks.

In an answer to a comment on its Facebook page, the park also addressed the lengthening window for the expected birth:

“Gestation count is truly done from conception – but when that occurs – we cannot know. So out counts begin when mating behavior occurs. It gives a window to expect the cal at the earliest – which allows you to prepare accordingly.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia