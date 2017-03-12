April’s Unborn Baby Giraffe Showing “Significant Movement”

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April the giraffe continues to carry her baby.
Sunday morning, the Animal Adventure Park witnessed “significant baby/belly movement” during two different checks.
In an answer to a comment on its Facebook page, the park also addressed the lengthening window for the expected birth:
“Gestation count is truly done from conception – but when that occurs – we cannot know. So out counts begin when mating behavior occurs. It gives a window to expect the cal at the earliest – which allows you to prepare accordingly.”