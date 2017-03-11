Fundraiser Raises A Lot Of Money For Young Crash Victim

WESTMINTER, Colo. (CBS4) – There was a huge turnout at a fundraiser for a brave little girl on Friday.
Jamille Hernandez, 7, has been at Children’s Hospital since early February when her family’s van was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
On Friday evening Hernandez’s school in Westminter hosted a “zumbathon” and bake sale. They raised more than $7,000.
Hernandez’s teacher, Monica Strass, says the response was beyond anything they could have imagined.
“It’s really a lot to take in … I’m getting like all choked up. It’s really overwhelming. The response is absolutely incredible that we have seen,” Strass said.
Hernandez had bleeding on the brain along with a broken neck, back and leg. She’s expected to be in the hospital another two to three months.
Hernandez’s mother was also seriously injured.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.