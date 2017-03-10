Tiny Home Village Proposed To House Homeless

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– A first of it’s kind tiny home village could be coming to Denver’s Rino neighborhood as a proposed solution to the homeless problem around the city.

Denver Homeless Out Loud and Alternative Solutions Advocacy Project have proposed “Beloved Community Village”, a small community project with 11 tiny homes, a community kitchen, and restrooms near 38th and Walnut St.

The group’s website says the community will provide small-scale homes for up to 22 people as a 180-day pilot project.

“All of us share the same goal of getting people into permanent housing, getting a good job, and improving their wellbeing, and we see this as an innovative and different solution toward that goal,” said Amber Miller, communications director for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Miller says the project team has submitted an application for a temporary zoning permit. If approved, the city’s community planning and development division says an application for a building permit and inspection would follow.

Anthony Curry is homeless and has high hopes for the project.

“Providing a place for homeless people like myself, to actually feel at home, it kind of brings hope, you know what I mean?” said Curry.

Rachael Starrdacosta lives on the streets and says the idea can be successful if people work together.

“It’ll offer dignity if everyone takes their part in the cleanup, taking care of the space that is given, and to respect it, and to respect everybody, and not cause ruckus and appreciate what is offered,” Starrdacosta said.

Anyone with questions about the project is asked to email info@denverhomelessoutload.org or call (720) 940-5291.

LINK: belovedcommunityvillage.wordpress.com

The public is invited to a meeting Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Denver Homeless Out Loud building at 2260 California St.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.