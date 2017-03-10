Rockies Pitcher Chad Bettis Has Setback In Cancer Battle

March 10, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, Chad Bettis, Colorado Rockies, Testicular Cancer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis is taking a break from baseball to undergo chemotherapy after discovering that his testicular cancer has spread.

Chad Bettis of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 23, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (credit: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Rockies said Bettis, who had a testicle removed Nov. 29, would undergo cancer treatment “over the next several weeks” in Arizona. There is no timetable for his return.

Bettis said his oncologist found inflamed lymph nodes during a routine checkup last week and a biopsy showed “that my testicular cancer has unexpectedly spread, and I will begin a regimen of chemotherapy in the very near future.”

Bettis said that while his blood tumor markers remain normal, “it’s clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness. Without being proactive, we wouldn’t have caught this. I am committed to beating this cancer.”

Bettis, who turns 28 next month, was expected to be at or near the top of the Rockies’ rotation this season after going 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts in 2016, his first full season as a starter.

