More Victims Come Forward In Accused Fake Doctor Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens more people have come forward, claiming to be victims of an alleged fake doctor who is accused of performing plastic surgery procedures without a license.

Carlos Hernandez Fernandez is accused of claiming to be a surgeon when he wasn’t and performing major plastic surgery operations on a number of patients without a license. The procedures included facelifts and liposuction and were performed at the Hernandez Fernandez Care Clinic at 424 South Federal Boulevard.

The DA says the number of victims has grown to 37.

Maria, who asked that her last name not be released, told CBS4 she found Hernandez Fernandez online, where he was listed along with a five-star rating. She scheduled an appointment for a procedure called a mini tummy tuck and paid thousands of dollars up front.

“At all times he held himself out as a legitimate doctor, as a licensed doctor in the state of Colorado,” said lawyer Anthony Lucero, who is representing Maria.

Maria said the surgery was performed incorrectly from the start. She says she wasn’t properly sedated.

“She felt the actual cutting of her skin. They do a form of liposuction. She felt every minute of it while it was going on and complained to the doctor,” Lucero said.

Hernandez Fernandez faces 125 counts, including impersonation, assault, unlawful sexual contact and pretending to be a doctor. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The Denver District Attorney’s office believes it is possible there may be more victims and they urge anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to call the DA’s office at 720-913-9000.