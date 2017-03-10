Sharp Spike Seen In Number Of Guns Stolen In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – There has been an increase in gun thefts in Colorado. Federal authorities say they are at the highest levels they’ve been in a decade.

In a year, thefts from gun dealers in the state more than doubled, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives:

2014: 56

2015: 121

2016: 273

Many thefts have come from aggressive smash-and-grab style crimes, and many of the 2016 crimes may be loosely connected.

“These guns will not be used for hunting or sport, they are destined for future crimes and are a threat to the public and officer safety,” ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Debora Livingston said in a prepared statement.

More than a dozen suspects have been arrested and 55 guns have been recovered.

The ATF and police are urging business owners to increase security and better protect their inventory.

Additional Resources

The following information about the thefts was released on Thursday by the ATF:

Rewards are still active for some of the burglaries, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. People can also submit a tip through ATF’s new “reportit” app available at http://www.reportit.com and at Google Play and the Apple App Store. All tips are confidential and can be anonymous.

