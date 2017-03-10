MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Hemp Study For Animal Feed Heads To Colorado Governor

March 10, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Department of Agriculture, Hemp Study, Marijuana Legalization, THC

DENVER (AP) — Colorado livestock could be eating hemp under a bill that awaits the governor’s signature.

The state House voted 63-0 Friday to direct the Colorado Department of Agriculture to study the feasibility of allowing farmers to use hemp in animal feed. Currently the practice is forbidden.

Hemp is a non-intoxicating cousin of marijuana. The federal government started allowing farmers to grow hemp under limited circumstances in 2014.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

The Washington state Legislature passed a similar bill in 2015.

However, agriculture authorities in that state concluded that hemp is not yet safe to use in poultry feed, saying there isn’t sufficient research on whether marijuana’s intoxicant, THC, could pass to the birds.

Colorado has about 300 hemp growers.

The hemp measure has already passed the Senate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia