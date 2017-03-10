Fire On Mountainside Near Coors Brewery Still A Concern

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The scene of a raging Thursday night wildfire on a mountainside near the Coors Brewery in Golden was much less dramatic after daybreak on Friday.

Copter4 flew over the 35 acre burn area when it got light and spotted some smoldering land but no major smoke. Still, officials were concerned that shifting winds could cause the fire to spread.

“It has died down a little overnight, that’s good, it’s working in our favor,” said a Jefferson County Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Jennifer Fulton in a video posted to Facebook.

The fire was being called the South Table Mountain Fire, and the steep, rugged terrain where it was burning made it difficult for firefighters to put it out quickly. Although it was at 0 percent containment Friday morning, there was a marked perimeter set up by firefighters and so far it is staying within those lines.

The fire started at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and crept close to the 32nd Avenue and the brewery. There was no damage done to the brewery.

Crews with West Metro Fire and other departments monitored flareups and patrolled the area overnight. More firefighters were being brought in Friday and two helicopters were set to do water drops.

“The wind may shift, it’s currently coming out of the northwest going to the east. If it shifts and comes out of the east and the first starts moving toward the west, then it’s headed into Golden and that’s why we’re concerned and we have so many (crews) responding and helping us out with this fire,” said Fulton.

A stretch of 32nd Avenue was closed on Friday.

So far it’s not clear what caused the fire.