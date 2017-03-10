MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Fire Near Sterling Blamed On Careless Smoker

March 10, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Logan County, Logan County Office of Emergency Management, Sand Hills Fire, Sterling, Wildfire

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — A wildfire that burned on the plains of northeastern Colorado near where a grass fire destroyed four homes killed dozens of cattle earlier this week is being blamed on a cigarette butt.

The latest fire, the so-called Sand Hills Fire, broke out Thursday east of the Sterling prison. It burned 683 acres just after 2 p.m. and was fully contained shortly after.

near sterline fire Fire Near Sterling Blamed On Careless Smoker

A wildfire broke out east of Sterling on Thursday afternoon (credit: CBS)

Firefighters believe it may have been caused by a careless smoker.

North Metro Fire tweeted that the careless behavior was “sad and negligent.”

The other fire burned about 50 square miles in Logan and Phillips counties before being contained Wednesday.

Ranchers in Phillips County reported they lost 200 cattle that were either killed by the fire or had to be killed because of their injuries.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia