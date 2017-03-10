Fire Near Sterling Blamed On Careless Smoker

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — A wildfire that burned on the plains of northeastern Colorado near where a grass fire destroyed four homes killed dozens of cattle earlier this week is being blamed on a cigarette butt.
The latest fire, the so-called Sand Hills Fire, broke out Thursday east of the Sterling prison. It burned 683 acres just after 2 p.m. and was fully contained shortly after.
Firefighters believe it may have been caused by a careless smoker.
North Metro Fire tweeted that the careless behavior was “sad and negligent.”
The other fire burned about 50 square miles in Logan and Phillips counties before being contained Wednesday.
Ranchers in Phillips County reported they lost 200 cattle that were either killed by the fire or had to be killed because of their injuries.
