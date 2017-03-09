Wildfire Burns East Of Evergreen

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 9, 2017 2:34 PM
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A small wildfire burned in the foothills east of Evergreen on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out near Kittredge in the area near Corwina Park along Highway 74.

The size was estimated at about one to two acres at 2:30 p.m. but fire crews are concerned about the blaze spreading because of strong winds.

Multiple firefighting agencies responded because the fire is burning in steep terrain.

More than 300 homes and businesses received level one evacuation notices which indicates a pre-evacuation status.

