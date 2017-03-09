Firefighters Investigate House Fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators are working to determine what started a house fire in Larimer County on Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out in the two-story home located at 3408 Continental Circle located west of Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins.
A man was displaced and two cats were missing on Thursday.
The house fire was expected to smolder throughout Thursday with crews keeping an eye on the blaze.
One firefighter with Poudre Fire Authority was taken to the hospital for treatment of fatigue.
There were no other reported injuries.