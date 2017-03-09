COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Late Colorado Payback, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Firefighters Investigate House Fire

March 9, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Horsetooth Reservoir, Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators are working to determine what started a house fire in Larimer County on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out in the two-story home located at 3408 Continental Circle located west of Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins.

A man was displaced and two cats were missing on Thursday.

fort collins fire 12vo frame 171 Firefighters Investigate House Fire

Copter4 flew over a house fire in Fort Collins on Wednesday evening (credit: CBS)

The house fire was expected to smolder throughout Thursday with crews keeping an eye on the blaze.

One firefighter with Poudre Fire Authority was taken to the hospital for treatment of fatigue.

There were no other reported injuries.

