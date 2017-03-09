Another Wildfire Burning On Northeastern Colorado Plains

STERLING, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Another wildfire is burning on the plains of northeastern Colorado near where a grass fire destroyed four homes killed dozens of cattle earlier this week.
The latest fire broke out Thursday east of the Sterling prison. It burned 683 acres just after 2 p.m.
The Logan County Office of Emergency Management says it is spreading quickly. Air support has been requested to help firefighters battle the blaze.
The other fire burned about 50 square miles in Logan and Phillips counties before being contained Wednesday.
Ranchers in Phillips County reported they lost 200 cattle that were either killed by the fire or had to be killed because of their injuries.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)