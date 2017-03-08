Fire Crews Hope To Get Control Of Eastern Plains Wildfire

March 8, 2017 9:38 AM
LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews hope to get control of a devastating wildfire burning on the Eastern Plains that’s destroyed at least five homes and killed hundreds of head of cattle.

The fire burning in Logan and Phillips Counties has charred more than 30,000 acres. It is 80 percent contained but strong winds have fueled the blaze since it started on Monday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

The fire continued to burn on Wednesday near the small towns of Fleming and Haxtun. The total amount of damage is unknown.

Nearby communities are helping those affected by the flames.

(credit: CBS)

“This is real life, this isn’t a story. People have lost their homes. Those are things you can’t replace,” said volunteer Darlene Widgery.

(credit: CBS)

